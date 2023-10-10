Eagles open 21-day practice window for linebacker Nakobe Dean

The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, and ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, linebacker Nakobe Dean is returning to practice.

Philadelphia activated the 21-day practice window for the second-year linebacker.

Dean was placed on injured reserve and spent the past month rehabbing a foot injury he suffered in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

The linebacker has not played since the season opener, where he logged seven tackles in his only game this season.

Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow have stepped up in Dean’s absence.

Cunningham is tied for the team lead with 33 tackles and has one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery.

After spending Week 1 on the practice squad, Morrow has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks (all in the win over Washington), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

