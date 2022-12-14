Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert. pic.twitter.com/lG7jSZ5DSx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2022

The Eagles made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, but the biggest move was made on Wednesday morning after the team activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert has been out since the Week 10 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, and he’ll make an already dangerous passing game that more explosive.

One of the top five tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has 43 catches on the season for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also among the league leaders in yards per catch and yards after the catch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire