Eagles to open 2024 NFL regular season in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday night.

The game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, and will be the first NFL game played in South America as the league continues to expand its footprint around the globe.

It will also be the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of their opening weekend in 50 years.

The Eagles will be the "home" team in the game, but their opponent is unclear at this time. The game will be played at the Corinthians Arena.

"The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. One of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year."

Who are the Eagles 2024 home opponents?

The Eagles will be the "home" team in Brazil, but we still don't know who they will play on opening weekend. NFL.com wrote the team will be announced when the schedule is released in the spring.

But, we do know it will be one of these nine opponents:

Dallas CowboysNew York GiantsWashington CommandersCleveland BrownsAtlanta FalconsCarolina PanthersJacksonville JaguarsGreen Bay PackersPittsburgh SteelersHave the Eagles ever played an international game?

The Eagles have played one international game during their franchise history, and the Birds came away with a win.

Former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz tossed three passing touchdowns in a 24-18 win over the Jags during the 2018 season in London at Wembley Stadium.

Other NFL teams playing international games in 2024

The Eagles join several other organizations across the league as designated teams for the 2024 International Games. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jaguars and Panthers will all be the home team in international games in the 2024 regular season.

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars are designated teams for the London Games, while the Panthers are the designated team for Munich.

NFL international games

The NFL first played outside the United States in 2005, when the Arizona Cardinals faced the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Since then, the NFL began to play games in other countries like Mexico and Germany, in addition to England.

In the 2023 regular season, the NFL had two games played in Germany and three in London.

