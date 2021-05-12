Eagles to open 2021 NFL season on the road against Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open up the 2021 NFL season on the road against a familiar opponent in the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Arthur Smith will unveil a new toy for Matt Ryan in tight end Kyle Pitts, while Atlanta has also been listening to offers for Julio Jones.

Recommended Stories