Eagles only have one player make PFF’s top-101 players for 2020 list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2020 NFL season is officially over and as we look forward to the new league year, followed by free agency, Pro Football Focus decided to look at the top individual players.
The talent gap that other NFL teams have on the Eagles is staggering and as Pro Football Focus released their top-101 players for 2020 list, Philadelphia only had one player make the list.
76. EDGE BRANDON GRAHAM, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Perhaps in the middle of a late-career decline, Brandon Graham was nevertheless coming from such a peak that even a declining version is an outstanding player. Graham had a PFF pass-rushing grade of 80.8, notching 56 total pressures and hurrying the quarterback in every game of the season. Graham still impacts games every single week.
PFF 101 Rank, 2019: 60
1
1