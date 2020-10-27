Eagles have one of the easiest remaining strength of schedules per ESPN Projections

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4-1 on the season and sitting in first place in the struggling NFC East. The Eagles still have matchups with the Seahawks, Packers, and Saints on the horizon, as well as a road contest against the up and coming Arizona Cardinals.

Despite the three-game NFC gauntlet and four more remaining NFC East games, Mike Clay of ESPN.com has projected the Birds to have the third easiest remaining schedule in the NFL behind only Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

NFL Rest-of-Season Strength of Schedule The Browns are sitting pretty. The Rams have a rough slate.#clayprojections pic.twitter.com/uaJkaDsUgo — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 27, 2020





The projections are a bit misleading with the Eagles facing the 2-5 Cowboys twice, the 1-6 Giants in Week 10, and the 2-5 Washington Football Team in Week 17.

