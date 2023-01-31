Eagles OL Landon Dickerson suffers injury prior to Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles reporter Jeff McLane reported that Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextension to his elbow during the NFC Championship. McLane added that Dickerson plans to play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs after his elbow MRI returned negative.

The North Carolina native started in 17 games for the Eagles this season. He has primarily played left guard alongside Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce. This year, Dickerson was selected to the Pro Bowl as well, the first of his career.

It is safe to say that Alabama will be well-represented in the Super Bowl. Other alumni participating in the game include DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts, and Joshua Jobe.

#Eagles LG Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow, but an MRI on Monday came back negative and he is expected to play in the Super Bowl, NFL sources said. He will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 31, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Dickerson’s professional career as well as other Alabama players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire