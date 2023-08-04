Eagles' OL Josh Sills found not guilty of rape and kidnapping, returning to team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was found not guilty on charges of rape and kidnapping in his home state of Ohio on Friday.

Sills, 25, was acquitted by an Ohio jury that began deliberating just after noon on Friday and returned with a not guilty verdict at 2:45 p.m., according to LawAndCrime.com.

The Eagles announced in a statement that Sills has been removed from the Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL and will return to the team's active roster.

Here's the full statement from the Eagles:

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner’s Exempt List and he will return to the team’s active roster.”

Sills was indicted back on Feb. 1 by a Guernsey County (Ohio) Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both felonies.

The charges in this case stemmed from a December 2019 incident and the indictment read, “Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.”

According to WTRF in Ohio, after the verdict was delivered, Sills thanked the jury, thanked his family and said: “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

The NFL put Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List in February and Sills had been on that list until today's news. While on the exempt list, Sills was not permitted to play, practice or travel with the Eagles but was paid. Sills had been on the Commissioner Exempt list during this training camp. The Eagles had an open spot on their 90-man roster so they will not need a corresponding move.

The Eagles signed Sills as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State last spring and made the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. As a rookie, Sills played in just one game in 2022, getting just four special teams snaps against the Cardinals in Week 5.