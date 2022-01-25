Eagles OL Brett Toth undergoes successful knee surgery

Brett Toth was placed on injured reserve after he left Philadelphia’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury.

Now almost three weeks after the Eagles were eliminated from the postseason by the Buccaneers, Toth announced on his Instagram page, that he’ll face a nine-month rehab process after having successful knee surgery.

A US Army 1st Lieutenant, Toth signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2019 and has seen action at guard and tackle for Philadelphia.

List

One free agent each NFL team should want to sign in 2022

List

15 Eagles slated to be 2022 NFL free agents

Related