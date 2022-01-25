Eagles OL Brett Toth undergoes successful knee surgery

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Brett Toth was placed on injured reserve after he left Philadelphia’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury.

Now almost three weeks after the Eagles were eliminated from the postseason by the Buccaneers, Toth announced on his Instagram page, that he’ll face a nine-month rehab process after having successful knee surgery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brett Toth (@brettmtoth)

A US Army 1st Lieutenant, Toth signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2019 and has seen action at guard and tackle for Philadelphia.

