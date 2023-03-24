Eagles’ offseason workout dates released: 5 things to watch

The NFL just announced its nine-week off-season workout routine for all 32 teams. The training programs are divided into three phases, one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each group.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts, which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program, where teams may conduct ten days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.”

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Philadelphia will report on April 24, just days before the NFL draft.

With the rest of the offseason schedule now completed, here are five things to watch.

Lane Johnson's availability

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Johnson just signed a one-year, $33 million extension to keep him in Philadelphia through 2026.

The Eagles’ right tackle had surgery for a torn abductor, and he’ll need ten to 12 weeks of recovery.

It could be that Johnson doesn’t officially hit the practice field until training camp.

Pace and competition

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

It’ll be year No. 3 for this coaching staff.

Nick Sirianni has preached competition since the beginning, and things will be intense with a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and several new faces on the defensive side of the football.

Thee’s continuity with Jalen Hurts and the entire offensive personnel will be needed during an offseason of change.

No mandatory minicamp

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

During the pandemic, the Eagles were among the teams that voted against holding a mandatory minicamp.

During Nick Sirianin’s first season, the team agreed to hold some intense sessions before breaking into training camp.

Philadelphia again will employ a modified spring, with rest being the most urgent need for several players.

Story continues

Late start

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles’ have cited the reduction of practice time as one main reason they avoided injuries the last few seasons, and they’ll approach things similarly this offseason.

Per the NFL offseason schedule, the Eagles (4/26) are the last team to start workouts, and the Bengals are the only team not to have a mandatory minicamp.

OTA Schedule

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

OTAs:

May 30, June 1-2, 5-6, 8

It hasn’t been announced if the Eagles have decided to hold a mandatory rookie minicamp, but the OTA schedule has been made available.

The Birds are scheduled to meet for six days of onfield work and could reduce that total to five, with a likely team bonding trip taking place on June 8.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire