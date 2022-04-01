Eagles’ offseason workout dates released: 5 things to watch

NFL announced offseason workout dates and the #Eagles open on April 25. OTAs on May 31, June 2-3, and June 6-8. Mandatory minicamp was not listed. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 1, 2022

The NFL just announced its nine-week offseason workout routine for all 32 teams with the training programs broken down into three phases, one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each team.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program where teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”.

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

With the rest of the offseason schedule now completed, here are five things to watch.

Jalen Hurts availability

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attends a news conference after an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

All signs point to Hurts being healthy enough to participate after having offseason ankle surgery. With Howie Roseman rolling with the third-year quarterback for 2022, he’ll need to quickly get back in sync with his skill group and a likely wide receiver from the NFL draft.

Pace and competition

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni walks the field during organized team activities at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

It’ll be year No. 2 for this coaching staff, with Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon having preached competition since the beginning and a large group of Eagles rookies will get a head start at learning the onfield portion of the offensive and defensive schemes.

No mandatory minicamp

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders walks along the outdoor workout area during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

The Eagles were one of the teams that voted against holding a mandatory minicamp, instead of agreeing to hold some intense sessions before breaking until training camp. Philadelphia again will employ a modified spring with rest being the most urgent need.

Haason Reddick

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick meets the media for the first time after signing a free agent contract with the team.

A top pass rusher has arrived and it’ll be interesting to watch Philadelphia insert him into Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

This spring will offer that first opportunity.

Late start

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles’ have cited the reduction of practice time as one main reason they were able to avoid injuries last season and they’ll approach this offseason in a similar fashion. Per the NFL offseason schedule, only the Bengals (5/2) are starting workouts later than the Eagles (4/25) and the Bengals are the only other team not to have a mandatory minicamp.

