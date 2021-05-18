Eagles offseason: Team announces modified schedule with no mandatory minicamp

Eagles announce modified offseason with no mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday announced a modified spring workout schedule that eliminates competitive team work and mandatory minicamp.

This appears to be a compromise after the Eagles’ players initially released a statement through the NFLPA saying they would not be attending voluntary workouts this offseason.

Instead, the modified plan — created after first-year head coach Nick Sirianni met with team leaders — focuses more on teaching and conditioning and less on competitive practice periods.

"It was great to get on the field with the rookies last week and now we're excited to have the veterans back in the building," Sirianni said via the team’s in-house website. "As coaches, what we're looking forward to is taking what we've been teaching virtually and bringing it out onto the grass with the players. That's the next step in the process as we build toward training camp and the regular season. Really excited for that."

Here are some key points of the new offseason program:

• Some players began reporting to the NovaCare Complex on Monday and this week the team is in Phase 2 of the NFL’s offseason rules. Phase 2 includes meetings and on-field sessions “geared toward fundamentals, schemes, and strength and conditioning.”

• The next two weeks will fall under Phase 3 rules, which are normally OTAs. The big difference this year is there will not be any 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work. According to the team, “on-field drills will mirror that of Phase 2.”

• The mandatory minicamp, originally scheduled for June 8-10, has been eliminated. After the next two weeks, the Eagles will break until the start of training camp.

"Our goal is to keep building. So up to this point, we've had a lot of great time with our players virtually teaching them our schemes," Sirianni said. "So now what we're doing is taking that out onto the field, focusing in on the fundamentals, while taking what was learned virtually and getting the reps in person. It's one thing to talk about it and see it virtually, but it's another thing to get out there and go through it physically. So that's what our focus is these next three weeks and then we'll pick back up once we get back for Training Camp in July."

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube