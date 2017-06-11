Eagles offseason has been “a lot more serious”

At this time last year, Eagles coach Doug Pederson was wrapping up his first offseason program in the job by continuing to install his schemes on both sides of the ball.

Pederson is in his second year now and the need for that kind of focus has dissipated with the increased familiarity on all fronts. Some of the time spent on those installations last year has been reallocated to competitions that take place on the practice field and in the weight room.

Thursday’s practice featured a two-minute drill competition between the offense and defense that saw the defense come out on top. Right tackle Lane Johnson still enjoys the way that Pederson set up this offseason.

“Guys are going balls to the walls,” Johnson said, via Philly.com. “That’s the fun thing about it. … That’s been the beauty of it this offseason compared to other offseasons. It’s been a lot more serious.”

Johnson also said that the team is “in a better place as far as the roster” than they were in Pederson’s first season, which should go hand in hand with the increased seriousness as reasons for higher hopes in Philly this time around.