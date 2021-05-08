Eagles' offseason was all about giving Jalen Hurts a chance to succeed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles' offseason was all about giving Jalen Hurts a chance to succeed originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This offseason could have been about replacing Jalen Hurts. Instead, it’s been about doing everything possible to help him succeed.

Need a big-time receiver? Snag the Heisman Trophy winner in the first round.

Need running back depth? Draft one who had over 2,000 scrimmage yards in his one full college season and claim another one on waivers who had a terrific rookie year for the Lions.

Need offensive line help? Select an interior offensive lineman in the second round who may be an injury risk but has an enormous ceiling.

Nobody knows how this will go with Hurts. Maybe he’s 1-and-done, the season is a disaster and the Eagles draft another QB in the first round next year. Or maybe he takes ownership of the Eagles’ quarterback position, gets a new contract and leads the franchise for the next decade.

But one thing is certain. Considering their salary cap limitations, the Eagles have surrounded Hurts with as much talent as possible. They’re giving him a chance.

The Eagles could have stayed at No. 10 and taken Justin Fields or Mac Jones, but by selecting Devonta Smith instead the Eagles made it clear that 2021 is all about Hurts and finding out exactly what he can do. Finding out exactly who he is.

Which is absolutely the right way to go.

If Trey Lance or Zach Wilson landed in their lap, that’s another story. But Hurts deserves a season to prove himself with an actual NFL-caliber supporting cast. And if he turns out to be the answer at quarterback, then the Eagles just saved themselves a 1st-round pick in 2022 that they can use on a corner, edge rusher or lineman.

You can’t evaluate anybody based on last year.

Hurts was throwing to a rag-tag collection of practice-squad call-ups and overmatched rookies. He was protected by an ever-changing offensive line manned by backups of backups of backups. He was running plays called by a head coach who lost his play-calling magic. He never had the benefit of an authoritative running game – in the four games he started, the running backs averaged 18 carries per game (and the Eagles averaged 51 pass plays per game).

There was literally nothing in place to help Hurts look good and yet he did a lot of good things, all without the benefit of a preseason.

His 847 passing yards in three full games are the 6th-most in NFL history by a rookie in his first three starts. His 1,119 passing plus rushing yards in those three games are 2nd-most in history by a rookie in his first three starts.

The low completion percentage and the fumbles are the big concerns, but the completion percentage has to be considered in the context that Hurts was getting the ball down the field more than just about every other NFL quarterback. In his three full games, he completed 12 passes of at least 20 yards or more and seven passes of at least 30 yards. Both were among the most in the league during that span.

Carson Wentz completed a 30-yard pass every 31 attempts. Hurts completed one every 16 attempts.

His 13.8 yards per completion was highest in the entire league – more than a yard higher than Deshaun Watson and more than three yards per pass higher than Wentz’s – and highest by any rookie since Michael Vick’s 15.7 mark for the Falcons in 2001.

This year? An offense with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Boston Scott and whoever else emerges — potentially Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, Kenny Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson — behind a healthier offensive line?

That gives Hurts a chance to shine.

With his ability to throw and run and escape, Hurts puts a tremendous amount of pressure on opposing defenses. And this year he’ll have an upgraded set of weapons around him, presumably a healthy and stocked offensive line in front of him and a coach with some fresh, innovative ideas setting him loose in a more balanced offense.

The Eagles have done what they can. The rest is up to Hurts.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ball that was Tom Brady’s first touchdown pass is up for auction

    Tom Brady‘s first career touchdown pass was thrown in 2001, in a home against the Chargers. Terry Glenn made the catch, he threw the ball into the stands, and the fan who has had the ball for nearly two decades is ready to sell it. The ball will be auctions by Lelands.com from May 9 [more]

  • Howie Roseman wants Jalen Hurts to take job and run with it

    It sounds like Howie Roseman finally endorsed Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starting quarterback. By Dave Zangaro

  • WATCH: Robert Saleh forgot he was the Jets’ head coach for a second

    Robert Saleh had his first "welcome to being an NFL head coach" moment during the Jets' rookie minicamp on Friday.

  • Top prospects to watch as minor league baseball season gets underway

    Where do Jarred Kelenic, Wander Franco, Nate Pearson and other top players stand as minor league baseball teams begin their season?

  • Chauvin and other former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights

    Four former Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, have been indicted on civil rights charges over the death of George Floyd. The Justice Department said Friday a grand jury indictment charged Chauvin, who was convicted on murder charges after kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during an arrest, with depriving Floyd of his constitutional right "to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer." Former Minneapolis officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were also charged for their roles in Floyd's death. Prosecutors said Thao and Kueng were charged with having "willfully failed to intervene to stop Chauvin's use of unreasonable force," and the indictment said all four defendants "willfully failed to aid" Floyd despite seeing him in need of medical attention, thereby depriving him of "his constitutional right not to be deprived of liberty without due process of law." Separately, Chauvin was also indicted on civil rights charges stemming from a 2017 incident, in which prosecutors said he held a Minneapolis teenager "by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight." These new charges, The New York Times noted, are separate both from state charges Thao, Kueng, and Lane previously faced, as well as separate from a civil investigation the Department of Justice has opened into the Minneapolis Police Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland last month said this probe would examine whether the department "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz CheneyBiden's lifeline for red-state citiesLiz Cheney's heresy

  • Our Stories: The Legend of Jackson He

    Go inside the career of Arizona State student-athlete Jackson He on the newest episode of "Our Stories." The running back explores his life as a role model for Asian-Americans in the football community and talks about becoming the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown in FBS history during the 2020 shortened season.

  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn't cause Carson Wentz meltdown, Frank Reich believes

    Many view Carson Wentz's disastrous 2020 as influenced by the presence of Jalen Hurts - but not Wentz's new head coach. By Reuben Frank

  • Ralph Vacchiano: 'Zach Wilson showing everyone he's the man in charge'

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano on Zach Wilson taking steps to show, 'he's the man in charge'. He's also begun to make his mark on his fellow Jets draftees. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has taken to calling him, the "general" and 'the leader of this team'.

  • 49ers' Trey Lance, Brandon Aiyuk already working out together

    Two of the 49ers' recent first-round picks already are putting in work together.

  • Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie re-team for cheap, satisfying thrills in Wrath Of Man

    Note: The writer of this review watched Wrath Of Man on a digital screener from home. Before making the decision to see it—or any other film—in a movie theater, please consider the health risks involved. Here’s an interview on the matter with scientific experts.

  • Batman fan Doug Flutie built Batcave replica in his garage and it's awesome

    Former Heisman Trophy winner and current NBC Sports analyst Doug Flutie built a replica Batcave in his garage and the NBC Sports Boston Camera Guys got an exclusive tour.

  • Coach who never punts and always attempts onside kicks gets Division I job

    Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.

  • Eagles’ best and worst case scenarios in mailbag

    In his latest Eagles mailbag, Dave Zangaro answers questions about best and worst case scenarios, cornerback options and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Jon Rahm sees end to PGA Tour-leading cuts made streak at Wells Fargo Championship

    After Friday's second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, the cut it landed on +2, and that meant some big names heading home.

  • Independent Director Mark O'Dea Just Bought 7.4% More Shares In Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

    Investors who take an interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. ( CVE:PGM ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • A look at Alabama's successful undrafted free agents

    Dylan Moses could follow the footsteps of sever successful Alabama players who were undrafted free agents

  • 'Mortal Kombat's' Joe Taslim reveals hidden talents and his dream director wish list

    'The Raid' made Joe Taslim a star. Now, he brings depth to Sub-Zero in 'Mortal Kombat' and dreams of doing more.

  • Horse racing: Derby winner Medina Spirit in peak form says Baffert

    Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit last week, said the dark bay colt had another light workout on Thursday and is currently in peak form ahead of next week's Preakness Stakes. Baffert said it takes about a week to determine if a horse will be ready in time for the Preakness Stakes but that Medina Spirit came out of the Kentucky Derby well, has jogged for two consecutive days and he sees no discouraging signs. "I'll know by the weekend how he is doing but so far he is actually handling it pretty well," twice Triple Crown winner Baffert, who is scheduled to return to Louisville over the weekend, said on a conference call.