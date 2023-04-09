Eagles offseason checklist: Where things stand ahead of the 2023 NFL draft

The first wave of the 2023 NFL free agency process is complete, with the Eagles quietly retooling their roster by restocking homegrown talent.

At the start of the new league year, Philadelphia had eight key contributors land lucrative deals elsewhere on the open market.

The Eagles retained six free agents while adding three new players, including former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota who reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

Howie Roseman then addressed the defense by adding safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds on one-year deals.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s offseason checklist and where things currently stand.

FREE AGENTS FROM OTHER TEAMS

RB Rashaad Penny

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

CB Greedy Williams

A former second-round draft pick in 2019 by the Browns, Williams was an All-American at LSU and offered the intriguing potential for a retooled secondary.

QB Marcus Mariota

The Heisman Trophy is an established NFL quarterback and offers Jalen Hurts wisdom and similarities at the backup quarterback position.

S Justin Evans

A former second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay, Evans battled back from a torn Achilles tendon injury that robbed him of most of three NFL seasons. In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

LB Nicholas Morrow

A value signing for the Eagles, Morrow played 100 percent of the snaps for the Bears and led the team in tackles. He played inside and outside and was solid for a defense that struggled. Morrow is fast, physical, and intelligent, and with the Eagles losing T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency, Morrow will have a chance to win a starting role.

S Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solos, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season. He offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety. Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech star started 75 of the 79 games he played for the Steelers and could be a key piece in Philadelphia.

DL Kentavius Street

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022.

FREE AGENT DEPARTURES

OT Andre Dillard

Dillard signed a 3-year, $29 million deal with Tennessee.

LB T.J. Edwards

Edwards signed a 3-year, $19 million contract with the Bears.

S Marcus Epps

Epps signed a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

DT Javon Hargrave

Hargrave signed a 4-year, $84 million with the 49ers.

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew followed Shane Steichen to Indianapolis, signing a 1-year, $3.5 million deal with the Colts.

WR Zach Pascal

Pascal signed a 2 year, $4,500,000 contract with the Arizona Cardinals

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $5,900,000 signing bonus.

OL Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo signed a 3-year, $24M contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a $6.9M signing bonus.

LB Kyzir White

White signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals.

FREE AGENTS RE-SIGNED

CB James Bradberry

Bradberry returned to Philadelphia on a 3-year, $38 million deal.

CB Darius Slay

Slay agreed to a 2-year, $42 million contract extension.

DT Fletcher Cox

Cox returned to Philadelphia on a 1-year, $10 million deal.

DE Brandon Graham

Graham returned to the Eagles on a discount 1-year, $6 million deal.

C Jason Kelce

Kelce returned for another year, signing a $14.5M deal.

RB Boston Scott

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year, $2 million deal.

PENDING FREE AGENTS

DT Ndamukong Suh

Suh will likely return to running his businesses unless a Super Bowl contender calls with the right deal.

DT Linval Joseph

DE Robert Quinn

The pass rusher is a free agent and could wait until training camp to find a deal.

P Brett Kern

