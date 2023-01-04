Eagles officially open 21-day practice window for C. J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn and Brett Toth

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Robert Quinn and OL Brett Toth. pic.twitter.com/EnJ4MuXdN3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2023

The Eagles are getting their most important defender back, as the team officially announced the 21-day practice window for three players.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn, and Brett Toth all returned to practice ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited practice participant last week while recovering from a sprained throwing shoulder. He’ll participate this week in the leadup to Sunday’s must-win matchup.

Here’s more from the Wednesday press release.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson has been out since suffering a lacerated kidney in the win over Green Bay. .

His six interceptions are tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons, and Tariq Woolen for most in NFL.

Robert Quinn

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Chicago Bears in late October before the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick. He had appeared in five games for Philadelphia and had zero sacks and two tackles before going on IR.

Quinn, 32, posted a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2021 — second most in the NFL — but registered just one sack in seven games with the Bears this season before being traded.

Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth can play both guard and tackle and has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, suffering an ACL tear in last season’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys.

