Eagles officially announce when single-game tickets will go on sale

Philadelphia will open training camp on July 26, but fans around the league can start to make plans to attend home games after the team announced a date for single game tickets.

Tuesday, June 7 is the day, as fans from all across the country can log on to Ticketmaster for single game tickets and one open practice session.

Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

