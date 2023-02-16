Eagles announce the signing of 11 players ahead of NFL free agency

Eagles have signed the following players: WR Devon Allen

WR Tyrie Cleveland

DB Mario Goodrich

DE Tarron Jackson

T Fred Johnson

T Roderick Johnson

DE Matt Leo

G Sua Opeta

G Tyrese Robinson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Greg Ward

DT Marvin Wilson pic.twitter.com/U8SQJ50Y2Q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 16, 2023

With Super Bowl LVII, and the Chiefs Championship parade now complete, Philadelphia can turn towards the 2023 NFL offseason.

All eyes will now turn towards the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, before the official start of the new league year, and the free agent bonanza.

Philadelphia currently has 18 pending free agents, 47 players on the roster under contract and these nine players just signed to reserve/futures deals courtesy of NFL Communications.

On Thursday, the Eagles officially announced the signing of 11 players, with nine of the players finishing the 2022 season on the practice squad

Devon Allen -- WR.KR

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

Tyrie Cleveland -- WR

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) who were sidelined by injury.

Mario Goodrich -- CB

Goodrich, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson didn’t see any action in 2022 but has loads of potential.

The Eagles didn’t select a cornerback during the NFL draft and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

Tarron Jackson -- DE

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad after Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn.

Jackson appeared in four games and plated 27 defensive snaps.

Fred Johnson -- OL

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

After the team signed La’El Collins, Johnson was waived and landed with the Buccaneers before being waived again and signing to the Eagles practice squad.

Roderick Johnson -- OL

Johnson was initially signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

Matt Leo -- DE

Leo first joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason. This past season was his third on the practice squad.

Sua Opeta -- OL

Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and this season, made the 53-man roster.

Opeta appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.

Davion Taylor -- LB

Taylor started six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, and he returned to a loaded linebacker group in 2022 and struggled throughout this preseason, before spending the year on the practice squad.

WR Greg Ward

Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.

DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson was elevated for one game in the 2022 season, logging four tackles against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

