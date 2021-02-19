Eagles officially announce the release of WR DeSean Jackson
The DeSean Jackson is officially over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles have made his release official.
Jackson, the 49th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, was released Friday prior to the start of the new league year on March 17.
The Eagles would create about $5.8 million in cap space with a release.
Jackson appeared in just eight games over the last two seasons, catching 23 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns, with two coming in the 2019 regular-season opener against Washington.
Jackson’s 376 receptions as an Eagle rank sixth in franchise history, and he’s third in the record books with 6,512 receiving yards, tied for fourth with an average of 17.2 yards per reception, and Jackson ranks ninth in team history with 35 receiving touchdowns.
