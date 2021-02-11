Eagles officially announce Nick Sirianni’s first coaching staff

The Eagles officially announced on Thursday Nick Sirianni’s first staff as the team’s head coach.

In all, Sirianni nabbed 23 assistants who bring an assortment of experience from both the NFL and the college ranks.

Eight members of Sirianni’s staff have previous experience with the Eagles.

Michael Clay, Special Teams Coordinator

Aug 19, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco 49ers assistant special teams coach Michael Clay in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Clay returns to Philadelphia after five years with the San Francisco 49ers, four of them as the assistant special teams' coach. Clay previously served as the Eagles' assistant special teams coach in 2015 and defensive quality control coach (2014). https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981953181769736

Jonathan Gannon, Defensive Coordinator

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell (39) pushes on Jonathan Gannon, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach, during the Colts preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Colts Preseason Training Camp

Gannon arrives in Philadelphia after spending the past three seasons as the defensive backs/cornerbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Working with Sirianni in Indianapolis, the Colts ranked sixth in interceptions, ninth in scoring defense, and 10th in total defensive and red zone defense. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981932621279235

Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 talks with head coach Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

In 2020, Steichen's first full season as the Chargers' offensive coordinator, Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense, sixth in passing offense, and fourth in giveaways while working with rookie Justin Herbert, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert set the NFL rookie records in completions and passing touchdowns, and his 4,336 passing yards were the second most. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981913017118724

Story continues

Jemal Singleton, Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981924614365185 With 20 years of coaching experience in the professional and college ranks, Singleton spent the past two seasons as the Bengals' running backs coach. The Bengals averaged 130.1 rushing yards per game over the second half of the 2019 season.

Kevin Patullo, Passing Game Coordinator

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Kevin Patullo against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Hillsborough, New Jersey native brings a blend of both NFL and college experience, most recently serving as the Indianapolis Colts' pass game specialist in 2020 and their wide receivers coach in the two seasons before that. The Colts allowed the second-fewest sacks and the third-fewest giveaways in 2020, while ranking ninth in passing yards per attempt and 11th in passing offense. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981917395902468

Jeff Stoutland, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Eagles Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Jeff Stoutland speaks to the offensive line Sunday against the Panthers.

Sports Eagles Panthers

Stoutland returns to Philadelphia for his ninth season with the Eagles organization and fourth as run game coordinator/offensive line coach. At least one Eagles offensive lineman has made the Pro Bowl in each of Stoutland's first eight seasons with the team.

Brian Johnson, Quarterbacks

Sep 8, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback coach Brian Johnson prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson arrives in Philadelphia after three years with the Florida Gators, with two years as the quarterbacks coach before adding offensive coordinator duties in 2020. One of the most explosive offensive attacks in college football last season, the Gators ranked seventh in yards and eighth in scoring in 2020 among teams that played at least 10 games. In 2020, Kyle Trask led all FBS quarterbacks with 43 touchdown passes and was second in completions and yards on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Kyle Pitts paced all FBS tight ends in receiving yards and tied for first with 12 receiving touchdowns, earning All-America honors. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981921174970373

Jason Michael, Tight Ends

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981928464711681 Michael comes to Philadelphia with extensive NFL experience, including a two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Over the past two seasons, Michael served as the tight ends coach for the Indianapolis Colts, working with Sirianni. The Colts' tight ends ranked fifth in the AFC in receptions and receiving yards over the past two seasons.

Aaron Moorehead, Wide Receivers

INDIANAPOLIS - JANUARY 01: Aaron Moorehead #85 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball after a reception against David Macklin #27 of the Arizona Cardinals on January 1, 2006 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won 17-13 in the first game back for their head coach Tony Dungy following the death of his son, James. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Moorehead kicks off his second year with the Eagles. Former rookie free agent Greg Ward led the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns in Moorehead's first season, while Travis Fulgham, a Training Camp addition, paced the team in receiving yards.

Nick Rallis, Linebackers

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981941769011207 Rallis comes to Philadelphia after three seasons as the Vikings' defensive quality control/assistant linebackers coach. In 2020, Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks formed the only linebacker duo in the NFL to each post more than 100 tackles and three interceptions. Kendricks was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

Tracy Rocker, Defensive Line

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981937167896577 One of the greatest defensive linemen in college football history and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Rocker is a 30-year coaching veteran. He has tutored 15 draft picks, including five first-round selections, and won a National Championship with Auburn in 2010. Some of the prospects Rocker has coached in his illustrious career include Nick Fairley, Dee Ford, Peria Jerry, Jamaal Anderson, DeMarcus Ware, and Osi Umenyiora.

Dennard Wilson, Defensive Backs

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1359981945652994052 Wilson enters his 14th NFL season, having previously coached the past four seasons with the New York Jets as the defensive backs coach. He added passing game coordinator duties as well in 2019. Jamal Adams earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors following the 2018 and '19 seasons after ranking first in sacks and tackles for loss among all NFL defensive backs during that span.

Jay Valai, Assistant Defensive Backs

Valai served as the cornerbacks coach at the University of Texas in 2020. In 2018, Valai earned his first year of NFL experience as the defensive quality control/defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

1

1