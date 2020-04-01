The Eagles' official 2020 NFL Draft hat is surprisingly cool

The NFL has decided to continue with its regularly-scheduled draft later this month, which means we're just 22 days away from a young and promising football player donning a Philadelphia Eagles hat for the first time.

New Era released the full slate of 2020 NFL Draft hats for all 32 teams, and I am surprisingly not appalled by the direction they took.

Let's get right into it. Here's the Eagles' hat:

Look, it's not perfect. If it didn't have the dang "Fly Eagles Fly" on the side, it would be perfect. New Era's weird obsession with tossing catchphrases onto the sides of hats is just so odd.

But overall, the design is not needlessly fussy (see the bad 2018 NBA Draft hats) and it is not cheesy (see the lame 2018 NFL Draft hats).

Plus, the Eagles already have one of the coolest logos in the NFL - I'm not afraid to say this, because it's true - and we know from the all-black uniforms that the green-white-black color scheme looks great. So this was bound to be a home run.

If this hat is any indicator of how the Eagles' 2020 draft will go, I'm all in. They're going to pick a Pro Bowler in the first round, and do perfectly fine everywhere else.

And then, in 2021, they will all wear kelly green, the most important NFL design update of all.

