Eagles' offensive tackle Lane Johnson remains in concussion protocol

Lane Johnson remains in concussion protocol 10 days after he suffered a head injury in the Eagles’ game against the Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday.

Sirianni did not reveal what step of the NFL’s four-phase concussion protocol Johnson is in.

Being in the protocol on Wednesday doesn’t necessarily mean Johnson won't be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday, and Sirianni also said he’s hopeful everybody on the roster will be available for the game.

If Johnson is out at practice later Wednesday afternoon, it means he’s in the fourth phase of the league's concussion protocol, which allows players to participate in non-contact team football activities. If he comes through that without experiencing any symptoms and is then cleared by an independent neurologist, he’ll be able to return to play.

Johnson, 32, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Cowboys game on Oct. 16. He was replaced by Jack Driscoll at right tackle and did not return to the game. The Eagles were off this past Sunday.

This is Johnson’s third known concussion in his 10-year career with the Eagles.

In his All-Pro season in 2017, Johnson suffered a concussion during a game against the Cards at the Linc and missed the game the following week against the Panthers. He also suffered a concussion during a game against the Patriots in November 2019 at the Linc and missed the game against the Seahawks the following week.

Johnson missed three games early last year while dealing with mental health issues he said were caused in part by a lingering ankle injury that dated back to 2018. He's since had that surgically repaired and has said his ankle is healthier than it's been since before that injury.

Before he got hurt against Dallas, Johnson had played all 412 offensive snaps this year.

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 11th-highest offensive tackle in the league so far this year with an overall grade of 78.2 and the 4th-highest pass blocker at 86.1. He hasn’t allowed a sack or a quarterback hit this year.

