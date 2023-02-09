The Eagles’ offensive line is the best unit in Super Bowl LVII

This Philadelphia Eagles offensive line might be their best in franchise history; and it’s all thanks to Chip Kelly!

No, really…

Back in 2013, Kelly hired offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, and now he’s the longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ coaching staff. If anyone needs proof that all offensive line success is a direct reflection of cohesiveness from repetition, that’s this Eagles line. Three of the five starters played together back in 2017.

All five starting offensive linemen are ranked within the top ten according to PFF.

The Eagles offensive line is a brick wall 🧱 pic.twitter.com/bv7clWpKPl — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2023

Over the last two playoff games, the front five hasn’t allowed a single sack or even a quarterback hit; only allowed nine hurries!

Right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce have only given up a combined 22 total pressures on 600+ pass-blocking snaps each. Both guards Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo have only given up a combined two sacks all season.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata is the technically the worst offensive lineman on the team (blown blocks, per SIS) and yet he’s still the fourth highest graded (88.8) zone run scheme blocker in the league, according to PFF.

This offensive line has protected Jalen Hurts and has given Miles Sanders some of the biggest gaps to run through all season. Let’s dive into why this Eagles offensive line is so difficult to beat!

Inside zone blocking schemes.

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles have the most touchdowns (19) and the second most first downs (84) in the league from zone blocking schemes. They run the sixth most inside zone run types (114 attempts) and they have the highest EPA (9.92) in the league. EPA is Expected Points Added, which is the amount of points the offense is expected to score from that specific play call.

Story continues

It’s easy to win through the inside of the line when you have one of the best centers in the league in Kelce.

Kelce took Justin Ellis out for pancakes pic.twitter.com/TGqXNXFQFB — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 23, 2023

According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles are ranked fourth in the league when they run plays up the middle, averaging 4.83 in adjusted line yards and they average a 51% frequency percentage in that direction. They also lead the league in gaining five or more yards until their first contact when running up the middle (including left/right inside) with 34.

This showed several times in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On the Eagles first touchdown in the NFC Championship, there was only one 49ers defender lined up in the middle, allowing the Eagles offensive line to easily part the red sea for Sanders.

So far this season when the Eagles run duo blocking scheme up the middle, they have the second highest first down percentage after the Miami Dolphins with 37.5%, per SIS.

Even better news for the Eagles, the Chiefs are 27th in the league against run plays up the middle, per football outsiders.

We should expect the offense to take advantage of rushing it up the middle and also off their right tackle, Johnson.

We saw the Jacksonville Jaguars have that success in the divisional game against the Chiefs.

Chiefs packed the middle expecting sneak, so JAC washed down KC’s front with 69 sealing on trap to spring Etienne Jags scored later that drive by seemingly anticipating Cover 0 in the RZ. Went 3×1 with a TE isolated and Kirk at HB. Forced a pass rusher to cover the WR on a wheel pic.twitter.com/hfIX7orSnG — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 22, 2023

Counter-punches, pins and pulls.

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Chiefs decide to load the middle with a ton of defenders to stop the run like they did against the Jaguars, they are in for a long night against the Eagles.

The New York Giants attempted to put a defensive lineman shading on top the Eagles center, so the offense just ran pin-and-pulls, and forced the defense to play sideline-to-sideline.

It’s up the Hurts to make the correct decision.

When the Eagles run a trap block, they average the most yards per game (17.5 ypg) and highest EPA 5.08 in the league, per SIS.

Once they get going with the run-option or run-pass-option, it will be hard for the Chiefs to figure out where the ball will be going.

The @Eagles ran 185 RPO plays this season, the most in the NFL. They were one of just eight teams to run 100+ RPO plays.#SuperBowl | #Eagles pic.twitter.com/s37Mdzu9gO — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) February 2, 2023

The Eagles success on the ground is a direct result of how the offensive line is preforming. Once the RPO is established, the run threat then gives Hurts all-day in the pocket to complete deep throws down field.

Jalen Hurts connects downfield with DeVonta Smith! Excellent pass protection by the Philadelphia OL. pic.twitter.com/mSFP1jOPz1 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 22, 2023

In the end, the game of football is still won in the trenches!

The way this Eagles offensive line is playing, I don’t expect Jalen Hurts to feel much pressure. Of course, nobody can ever count out Patrick Mahomes, but if the Eagles offense can get ahead early, expect them to exploit the run-game as much as possible in order to win time of possession battle.

The Eagles have the best rush offensive DVOA in the league (15.4%). So, if it comes down to the Eagles having the ball with only a minute left in the fourth quarter, their best bet is to let this offensive line do what they do best, block for their backfield.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire