Eagles offense continues to sputter with no answers in sight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

SEATTLE — A.J. Brown didn’t know what to say.

He doesn’t seem to have any answers right now. No one does.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Brown said about the offense after the Eagles’ 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. “I think we’ll just continue to try to find a way to go to work. I don’t even know what to work at but I just try to do my job, man. Control what I can control. That’s what I focus on.”

While the biggest Eagles story over the last week has been the switch at defensive coordinator, it’s fair to say the Eagles’ offense has been even more disappointing. This offense is supposed to be carrying the team and instead it is sinking like a rock.

On Monday night, the Eagles faced the No. 26-ranked defense in the NFL and managed to score just 17 points. This is the first time in the Nick Sirianni Era that the Eagles have failed to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games.

During this three-game losing streak, the Eagles’ offense has scored 19, 6 and 17 points. That’s just not good enough.

This is an offense with an MVP candidate franchise quarterback, two elite wide receivers, a top-five tight end, cromulent running backs and the best offensive line in football. There’s too much talent to be this bad.

So this offensive ineptitude is as confusing as it is unacceptable.

“Obviously, that’s not our standard,” Sirianni said. “It definitely plays into that.”

The Eagles did enter this game with their franchise quarterback well under 100 percent. Jalen Hurts was sick enough to travel to Seattle separately and definitely showed signs of fatigue throughout this game.

But it was still a subpar performance from the QB and from the offense as a whole.

“I knew he was sick. But that ain’t no excuse,” Brown said. “We’re on the field, we’re playing. Don’t nobody care what’s going on with us during the week. Nobody is [worrying] about that s—. We gotta play. I’m not making no excuses. Shouldn’t none be made.”

Brown said he was disappointed after that lost but not discouraged. He still has faith the Eagles will be able to turn things around but he said that starts with accountability, beginning with himself.

Hurts on Monday night completed just 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards and threw two interceptions. While he did have 82 yards and a couple touchdowns on the ground, he ended with a passer rating of 40.1, the third-worst of his career as a starter.

The Eagles’ offense on Monday night was very hit-or-miss. Here’s a look at their drives against the Seahawks:

Touchdown

Punt

Field goal

Punt

Punt

Touchdown

Punt

Interception

Punt

Interception

“I think you can point the finger at whatever,” Hurts said. “I like the opportunity to go out there and execute regardless of what the circumstances (are). I didn't do a good job of that. I didn't lead good enough. I didn't do a good job enough in these circumstances.”

The last time the Eagles went three straight games without scoring 20 points was during the 2020 season. That was a four-game losing streak that ended up being the last four starts of Carson Wentz’s career with the Eagles. So, yeah, things aren’t going well right now.

Sirianni specifically pointed at some key situations, namely the 2-minute drill. That’s an area where the Eagles have thrived in the past and they just look completely lost there right now.

There are a bunch of problems on offense. Scheme, play-calling, lack of execution, costly penalties. You name it, the Eagles are guilty.

Hurts on Monday showed some accountability, which is a good start. But things need to change and they need to change fast.

“That's the reality of it. Everybody has a role in it,” Hurts said. “I know it starts with me. You know, got to pick ourselves out of this. Ain't really too fond of ‘You practice the same habits you're getting the same results.’ We have to make an internal change in how we attack things, how we come to work every day. Starts with the little things, how committed we are to what we're doing, and that all starts with me the quarterback.

“So it's a challenge that I'm embracing, I have embraced. You know, as tough as these times are, I still see light at the end of the tunnel. It's just a matter of believing.”

