Eagles’ odds to win Super Bowl changed by hot start

How hot start has changed Eagles' betting odds to win it all?

It’s still early but the Eagles are off to the kind of start that makes you think this might be a special season.

The latest NFL futures from PointsBet indicate it too.

After a quick 3-0 start, the Eagles are now the favorite to win the NFC in 2022, ahead of the two teams quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Here’s an updated list of Super Bowl odds from PointsBet as we enter Week 4:

Buffalo Bills — +500

Kansas City Chiefs — +750

Philadelphia Eagles — +850

Green Bay Packers — +900

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — +900

Baltimore Ravens — +1300

Los Angeles Rams — +1300

Miami Dolphins — +1500

Los Angeles Chargers — +1800

Denver Broncos — +2000

It’s worth noting that the only other undefeated team in the NFL, the Dolphins (also 3-0), have significantly longer odds to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps that has something to do with the stacked AFC. You’ll notice that in the top 10, just four teams come form the NFC.

The Eagles are also in control of their division. Here’s a look at NFC East standings as well as the latest odds to win the division:

Eagles: 3-0 (-400)

Cowboys: 2-1 (+400)

Giants: 2-1 (+1400)

Commanders: 1-2 (+3000)

Before the season, the Eagles’ over/under win total was at 8.5 and then was raised to 9.5. But now that number has skyrocketed to 12.5.

And if you think the Eagles have a chance to go 17-0 this season, they’re +2500, while the Dolphins are +6000. So a $100 bet can pocket you $2,500 if you’re really loving this team.

