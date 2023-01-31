Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen named a finalist for Colts’ head coaching job

Colts' seven finalists (as of now) after initially interviewing 13 candidates: Jeff Saturday

Ejiro Evero

Raheem Morris

Wink Martindale

Rich Bisaccia

Shane Steichen

Brian Callahan That's more second-round candidates than the entire search that led to Josh McDaniels in 2018. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 31, 2023

The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and their offensive coordinator could be headed to Indianapolis in a few weeks.

Zach Keefer of The Athletic is reporting that Shane Steichen is one of seven finalists for the Colts’ vacant head coaching position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire