Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen named a finalist for Colts’ head coaching job
Colts' seven finalists (as of now) after initially interviewing 13 candidates:
Jeff Saturday
Ejiro Evero
Raheem Morris
Wink Martindale
Rich Bisaccia
Shane Steichen
Brian Callahan
That's more second-round candidates than the entire search that led to Josh McDaniels in 2018.
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 31, 2023
The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and their offensive coordinator could be headed to Indianapolis in a few weeks.
Zach Keefer of The Athletic is reporting that Shane Steichen is one of seven finalists for the Colts’ vacant head coaching position.