Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen emerges as front-runner for Colts head coaching job
The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023
The Colts have locked in on a target and it appears that Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will be the new head guy in Indianapolis.