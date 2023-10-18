Eagles' OC Johnson defends run-pass ratio from loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ offense scored just 14 points and was shut out in the second half on Sunday afternoon in the team’s 20-14 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

And when you look back at the Eagles’ run-pass ratio from the game, it was very heavily slanted toward the pass. Jalen Hurts attempted 45 passes and dropped back 50 times in the game, while Eagles running backs combined for just 14 carries.

On Tuesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson defended that run-pass ratio.

“Yeah, that was fine,” Johnson said. “I think we have really good players at a bunch of different spots, and sometimes you look at some of these runs or some of these passes or extensions of the run game, when you start to add in some of the RPOs and the bubbles and the swing passes and things like that, it's just space touches. A lot of times, those are extensions of the run game.

“So, when you look at a stat sheet and you see it's 45 passes or however many passes it is, but I think that varies when you talk about that type of pass and the drop back pass.”

Hurts on Sunday completed six of eight passes behind the line of scrimmage. The running backs caught 10 passes on 13 targets, which included eight receptions for D'Andre Swift.

We’ve heard that language before from coaches talking about run-pass ratios, that some other plays can be “extensions of the run game.” But that likely won’t calm down Eagles fans who wanted their team to run the football more on Sunday.

In Johnson’s defense, the Eagles’ running backs averaged just 2.4 yards per attempt on Sunday and the Eagles were facing a Jets team that was without its two starting cornerbacks. So it made some sense to throw the ball quite a bit.

On the Eagles’ opening drive, they had just three rushes from the running backs that netted them -4 yards. It seemed like when the Eagles didn’t get the running game going, they abandoned it.

Johnson was asked about that on Tuesday.

“I think it just depends on the flow of the game and what you need in particular,” Johnson said. “Credit those guys, they did a great job defensively. Any time you score 14 points and turn the ball over four times, obviously not good enough. We just have to use this as an experience to learn and continue to grow and obviously get better than what we showed on Sunday.”

The Eagles’ 22 rushing attempts — several of those were scrambles from Hurts too — was their lowest total of the 2023 season. Here’s a look at rushing attempts by week this season:

Week 1 at New England (W 25-20): 25 rushing attempts, 97 yards

Week 2 vs. Minnesota (W 34-28): 48 rushing attempts, 259 yards

Week 3 at Tampa (W 25-11): 40 rushing attempts, 201 yards

Week 4 vs. Washington (W 34-31): 27 rushing attempts, 104 yards

Week 5 at LA Rams (W 23-14): 39 rushing attempts, 159 yards

Week 6 at NY Jets (L 20-14): 22 rushing attempts, 80 yards

What made the Eagles’ lack of rushes even stranger is that they led for almost the entire game. The Eagles got a touchdown on their first possession of the game and didn’t lose that lead until there was 1:46 left in the fourth quarter.

In the second half, the Eagles ran with their running backs just 8 times for 33 yards, so there wasn’t even much of an uptick. Of course, the turnovers in this game made sure that it was a much closer game than anticipated.

Nick Sirianni on Monday explained that when the Eagles got the ball on their penultimate drive with under five minutes left, they weren’t necessarily in a four-minute drill because they were clinging to a two-point lead. That seems related. Had the Eagles built a bigger lead, we might have seen a more balanced attack.

Even with all their warts this season, the Eagles have the No. 2 offense in the NFL, averaging 395.0 yards per game. But they haven't been as good in the red zone -- they're ranked 23rd in the NFL -- and are fifth in the NFL in points per game at 25.8.

