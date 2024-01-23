Source: Eagles' OC Brian Johnson won't return in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not be returning for the 2024 season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

JAKIB Sports’ Derrick Gunn and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane first reported the news.

The Eagles are also moving on from Sean Desai and Matt Patricia, who split defensive coordinator duties throughout the disappointing 2023 season. And now they’re moving on from Johnson too.

That means the Eagles will be replacing both of their top coordinators for the 2024 season.

Johnson, 36, spent just one season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, replacing Shane Steichen, who was hired away as the Colts’ head coach after the Super Bowl run. Johnson had previously been the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach for two seasons. He was then replaced by assistant quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney in 2023.

There’s no doubt that the Eagles’ offense took a step in the wrong direction last season. And there was clearly a disconnect between head coach Nick Sirianni, Johnson and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles technically finished with a top 10 offense but it was far from elite. And after returning 9 of 11 starters on that side of the ball from a Super Bowl team, there were high expectations and the Eagles didn’t live up to them.

A year after the Eagles finished third in points and yards, they were down to 7th and 8th in those categories in 2023. And that just scratches the surface of how ineffective the offense was at times this season.

Even though the Eagles are moving on for Johnson, he has been a head coaching candidate this cycle. Johnson interviewed for the Titans and Falcons jobs. While the Titans’ opening has been filled, the Falcons’ job remains open. Had Johnson been hired as a head coach, the Eagles would have received two third-round compensatory picks because of an NFL rule to promote development of minority candidates. But now Johnson is just going to be fired.

Before joining the Eagles in 2021, Johnson was the offensive coordinator at Florida and previously worked at Houston, Mississippi State and Utah. Before hiring Johnson as his quarterbacks coach, Sirianni did not know him. But Johnson has known Hurts since Hurts was a child.

While the offense’s struggles clearly weren’t all on Johnson, he did receive a bulk of public criticism, which Sirianni fought back against in December.

“Make no mistake about it, this offense is being run the exact same way the offense was run last year and the year before that,” Sirianni said on Dec. 20. “This offense is my offense. This is my offense. And so the criticism on the offense, I think unfairly goes to Brian. Brian calls the plays. It unfairly goes to Brian. The criticism on offense should come to me. Because this is my offense.”

While Sirianni said he deserved the criticism for the offense, he is expected to return in 2024. While the head coach’s fate was up in the air for about a week, the Eagles have scheduled a year-end press conference with Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman for Wednesday, indicating his return.

It’s clear that Sirianni is being given a chance to help hire a new staff in hopes that the Eagles can get things back on track in 2024.

