Eagles OC Brian Johnson: Dallas Goedert is fantastic, we have to get him the ball

The Eagles got a win in Brian Johnson's first game as their offensive coordinator, but it wasn't a red letter day for the team's offense.

Philly managed to pick up just 251 yards of offense while reaching the end zone over the course of the 25-20 win over the Patriots. None of those yards came from tight end Dallas Goedert, who averaged more than four catches per game when in the lineup during the 2022 season.

During a Tuesday press conference, Jones noted that wide receiver DeVonta Smith went without a catch in the opener last year to illustrate that the ball doesn't always find everyone before adding that the team needs to do more to make sure their best players are involved.

"Yeah, for sure. Like you said, that was something that really took place in game one last year with DeVonta where he ended up without a catch, but there were four or five times where the ball could or should have went his way," Johnson said, via a transcript from the team. "We have to be really, really mindful of that and get all of our players involved. I think that's a scenario — Dallas obviously is a fantastic player, and we have to do a great job to try to find ways to get him the ball."

The Eagles won't be able to feed everyone every week, but spreading the ball around a bit more than they did last week would likely help the team put up more impressive numbers than they did in the opener.