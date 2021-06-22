Eagles observations: An unbelievable Jalen Hurts stat in Roob's observations

An unbelievable Hurts stat in Roob's observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A crazy Jalen Hurts stat, the Eagles’ lingering issues forcing turnovers and the greatest collapse in franchise history.

1. Jalen Hurts is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history (and the only rookie) to record three straight games with a touchdown pass and 60 rushing yards. He also averaged at least 5.5 yards per rush in each of those games. The only other players in NFL history with three straight games with a TD pass, 60 rushing yards and a 5.5 average at any point in their career are Tobin Rote in 1951, Randall Cunningham in 1990, Michael Vick in 2004 and Lamar Jackson in 2019. Hurts did it in his first three starts. I’m telling you, give this kid a chance.

2. The Eagles have had 10, 11 and 8 interceptions and 17, 20 and 19 takeaways the last three years. Both streaks — 11 or fewer INTs and 20 or fewer takeaways — are tied for fifth longest in NFL history. One of new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s biggest challenges this year will be to find a way to boost those numbers significantly, and he’s going to have to do it without any significant upgrades at cornerback, at least so far. It’s tough to win games without takeaways, and this is the first time in franchise history they’ve had 11 or fewer INTs or 20 or fewer takeaways in three straight seasons.

It’s not going to be easy to improve those numbers considering the personnel in the secondary, but with this defensive line the Eagles should be getting big-time pressure on opposing QBs, and that should mean more turnovers. And if you look at the QBs the Eagles face in 2021, there aren’t a lot of elite names. Gannon spoke earlier this month about the importance of increasing those takeaway numbers. Will be interesting to see what he has up his sleeve.

3. Boston Scott is one of only 13 NFL players with 200 yards both rushing and receiving in each of the last two years. Scott and Chris Carson of the Seahawks are the only ones in that group who were drafted in the sixth round or later.

4. Of the 56 defensive ends drafted in the top half of the first round from 1990 through 2017 (guys who’ve had a chance to play four years), Derek Barnett is one of only 13 who’s never had seven sacks in a season.

5. Someone on Twitter asked if the Eagles ever had a fourth-quarter collapse as bad the 76ers did in Game 5 against the Hawks. The answer is yes. But only once. The Eagles have actually blown only three larger than 13 points going into the fourth quarter in franchise history. Just two years ago, they led the Panthers 17-0 at the Linc but allowed 21 points in the last 10½ minutes and lost 21-17. And in 2006 they led the Giants 24-7 at the Linc but lost 30-24 in overtime, also at the Linc.

But the worst fourth-quarter blown lead in Eagles history came in 1985 at the Vet. The Eagles led the Vikings 23-0 with 9½ minutes left before allowing 28 points in 7 minutes, 16 seconds. Wade Wilson threw a TD pass to Allen Rice to make it 23-7, then Willie Teal returned a Ron Jaworski fumble 65 yards for a TD to make it 23-14. Wilson then threw TD passes of 36 and 42 yards to Anthony Carter two minutes apart to give the Vikings a 28-23 lead. The Eagles actually got down to the Vikings’ 17-yard line in the final seconds but couldn’t score. That remains the only game in NFL history where a team led by 23 points going into the fourth quarter and hadn’t allowed a point and lost.

6. Strangely, the Eagles’ biggest fourth-quarter comeback also occurred in 1985, just a few weeks before that collapse against the Vikings, also at the Vet. They trailed the Bills 17-0 going into the fourth but scored 21 points in the final quarter to win 21-17. Jaworski scored on a 3-yard run, Wes Hopkins on a 24-yard pick-six off Vince Ferragamo and Mike Quick on a 32-yard TD from Jaws. They’ve come back from bigger deficits a handful of times but that’s the only game they’ve ever won when trailing by 17 or more going into the fourth quarter.

7. Nick Mullens has the highest career passer rating on the Eagles. Not counting Greg Ward.

8. Hurts entered the NFL 20 years after Vick, but both threw their longest career touchdown pass (so far) to DeSean Jackson against the Cowboys in Dallas. For Vick it was a 91-yarder in 2010 and for Hurts an 81-yarder in December.

9. On Friday, former Eagle (sort of) Marquise Goodwin will compete in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. After a five-year layoff from track, Goodwin is ranked No. 8 among American men at 26-7 ½, but he’s only five inches out of the No. 3 spot, so he has a realistic chance to make the Olympic team. If he does, will the Bears let him go to Tokyo? The Olympic long jump is scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 2, which means he could miss more than a week of training camp. I can’t imagine Goodwin’s roster spot is all that secure to begin with. Would he give up a chance to compete at the Olympics to be at Bears training camp? We’ll find out this weekend if it’s a decision he has to make.

10. Hard to believe there’s only nine position players left on the Eagles’ Super Bowl roster: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Barnett, Zach Ertz, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks and Rodney McLeod. If the Eagles trade or release Ertz, that would leave McLeod as the only position player left from the Super Bowl team that’s not a lineman.

