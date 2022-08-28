Eagles Observations: Preseason mercifully ends with embarrassing loss to Dolphins

In Roob's Instant Observations: What the heck did we just watch? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Let’s cut to the chase: Thank God the preseason is over.

Imagine if they still played four games, and we had to sit through another three hours of Reid Sinnett throwing 2-yard passes to Jason Huntley and Davion Taylor missing tackles?

Hey, as recently as the late 1970s, NFL teams played six preseason games. Imagine three more games of this?

Anyway, last we checked it was Dolphins 48, Eagles 10. Opening day is two weeks away. It can’t get here soon enough.

Here’s our 10 Instant Observations off the Eagles’ preseason finale:

1. I don’t want to get too carried away by an assortment of 2nd- and 3rd-team defenders getting torched by the Dolphins’ starting offense – I mean, K’Von Wallace on Tyreek Hill? Really? - but you would like to see defensive guys who are competing for jobs and even playing time compete at a higher level than what we’ve seen the last two weeks in Cleveland and Miami. That means wrapping up when you tackle, keeping your hands off the receiver when you’ve got good coverage, being assignment sound … all the fundamentals. I don't care who you are or how far down the depth chart you are. You’d think after a month of training camp, this group would be beyond what we saw. Really disappointing. Now, look, my expectations for the defense aren’t changing. I still expect this to be a top-10 unit and dramatically improved over last year. None of the starters played and a handful of backups didn’t play. But some of the guys that did play will have situational roles on this defense and other guys will probably have to play at some point because of injuries. And the ones who survive final cuts are going to have to play a heck of a lot better than they did tonight in Miami.

2. The Eagles have a safety problem, and if that wasn’t clear before the game it sure is now. K’Von Wallace looks lost out there, Jaquaski Tartt looks lost out there and Andre Chachere has come back to Earth after a quick start to camp, and let’s face it, he’s really best suited to be a special teamer and emergency safety. Marcus Epps has been very good, and Anthony Harris has been adequate, but converted corner Josiah Scott (who didn’t play Saturday night) and undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship might be the next-best safeties on the roster. Honestly, I don’t think Wallace, Tartt or Chachere deserve to be on the 53, although maybe Chachere’s special teams ability makes him worth keeping. Maybe I’m nuts but I’d keep Epps, Harris, Scott and Blankenship. But I’d also keep my eyes peeled to the waiver wire because this group just isn’t good enough.

3. I do really like Blankenship, and there’s no question he’s earned a roster spot. He’s smart, physical and athletic enough. Plays the game the right way. If Wallace or Tartt makes the 53 over Blankenship, why bother even playing the preseason? Blankenship has consistently outplayed both of them.

4. Maybe I’m crazy but I thought Davion Taylor played well last year in his six starts. He was active, around the ball, generally in the right place, secure tackler. But, yikes, he was awful Saturday night, and he has been awful most of the last few weeks. He was a 3rd-round pick two years ago, and I figured he had the team made, but the way he’s been playing (and practicing)? I’m starting to have my doubts. Obviously, the Eagles have theirs too, because Taylor was out there late in the fourth quarter, still getting reps. If it’s my call? He’s gone. But it’s not my call. And I think he is on the team.

5. Man, I just do not get the Reid Sinnett thing. At all. Yeah, he’s got a big arm, but there is no way this guy will ever help the Eagles win football games, so can we just move on? He can’t play. If it were up to me, Carson Strong would have played half the game in Cleveland and the entire game in Miami because you paid this man $320,000 to sign here, so don’t you want to get a long look at him? Maybe Strong stinks, but don’t you want to find out? Strong finally got in the game Saturday night with 11 minutes left and threw three passes. He threw four all preseason. What the heck?

6. Really like the way Grant Calcaterra runs routes and catches the football. Considering he missed three weeks of practice time with a hamstring, he’s looked really good. I guess the concussions are the reason he dropped into the 6th round, but his last concussion was nearly three years ago and both the Eagles and Calcaterra and their doctors are confident he’s not at any additional risk. Still think Jack Stoll is going to get the bulk of the reps when the Eagles play 12 personnel, but Calcaterra is such a polished receiver – and ran 4.62 at 6-4, 245 pounds - I think there’ll be a role for him. If I’m Howie Roseman, I’m keeping Calcaterra on the 53.

7. I love everything I’ve seen from Jordan Davis at practice the last month. You can’t help notice his power, speed, athleticism and effort every day at practice, but so far the production hasn’t transferred into the games. And I guess that shouldn’t be too concerning at this point, but it is something to keep an eye on because the Eagles need Davis to be part of that d-line rotation, especially if Javon Hargrave isn’t ready for opening day. I don’t anticipate Fletcher Cox being more than a 50-to-60 percent of the snaps guy, and Davis is going to have to play 25 to 30 snaps a game at a high level. The ability is there, he just needs to put it all together when it counts.

8. That 67-yard touchdown run was nice, but let’s be honest: How much is Jason Huntley going to help this team? He hasn’t caught the ball well this summer, he’s a tough runner but doesn’t find the hole particularly well and isn’t very fast. He’s an OK returner but not special. Huntley was on the 53 all last year, but I think the Eagles can do better, if they choose to carry four running backs. Along with safety, running back is another position I’d keep my eyes open for on Tuesday.

9. How about Devon Allen on special teams? Last week we saw his speed on that 55-yard touchdown, and Saturday night he really flashed getting down the field on cover teams. It was going to take a while for Allen to get comfortable after not playing football for six years, but he’s looked significantly better each week. The surprising thing about Allen is that he’s actually a physical player. He doesn’t mind mixing it up whether he’s running pass patterns or running down the field on special teams. Is it too late for him to make the roster? I’m not sure. There’s no question he makes special teams a better unit. And if he’s at this point after just a few weeks following a six-year layoff, seems to me he has a shot at being an elite special teamer – and go-route specialist – pretty soon. He’s still probably a roster luxury, but I know one thing: Allen would help this team more than Jalen Reagor would.

10. Stupid observation only I would notice: Both Eagles No. 66’s had fumble recoveries. Matt Leo, who wears No. 66 on defense, recovered Lynn Bowden’s fumble of a 2nd-quarter punt, and center Cameron Tom, who wears 66 on offense, recovered Reid Sinnett’s fumble when he was sacked by Channing Tindall in the fourth quarter.

