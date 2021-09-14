Eagles observations: 10 crazy stats from the Falcons win

Roob's 10 crazy Eagles stats from the Falcons win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is a human stat machine. Rushing yards, passing yards, touchdowns, you name it, he does it.

In the first five starts of his career, he’s got 1,183 passing yards and 334 rushing yards.

Nobody else in NFL history has thrown for 1,000 yards and rushed for 300 yards in their first five starts.

There’s a lot more where that came from. Welcome to the Week 1 edition of Roob’s 10 Eagles Stats.

Jalen's mastery: Hurts’ 1,517 combined passing and rushing yards in his first five NFL starts are eighth-most in NFL history. Jimmy Garoppolo, who presumably starts against the Eagles on Sunday for the 49ers, is just ahead of Hurts on that list.

1770 — Cam Newton (1610, 40)

1663 — Justin Herbert (1542, 121)

1543 — Kirk Cousins (1503, 40)

1591 — Andrew Luck (1488, 103)

1547 — Pat Mahomes (1484, 63)

1530 — Kyler Murray (1324, 206)

1521 — Jimmy Garoppolo (1504, 17)

1517 — Jalen Hurts (1183, 334)

1506 — Jeff Blake (1410, 96)

Hurts became only the third Eagles quarterback ever to complete 75 percent of his passes with three TDs and no interceptions in a road game. Randall Cunningham did it in Phoenix in 1992 (77.3 percent, 3-0) and Nick Foles did it in Oakland in 2013 (79 percent, 7-0).

His 77 percent completion percentage Sunday is highest ever by an Eagles QB on opening day (minimum 10 attempts). The previous high was Donovan McNabb’s 72 percent against the Giants in 2004.

Hurts has now had three career games with at least 250 passing yards, 60 rushing yards and one TD pass. Only six QBs have had more such games in their entire career. Hurts has started five games.

Is someone missing on this list?: Hurts’ 126.4 passer rating is the highest by an Eagles quarterback since Foles had a 141.4 rating against the Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

It’s highest by an Eagles QB on the road in eight years — since Foles had a 149.3 rating in the Eagles’ 27-13 win over the Packers at Lambeau in 2013.

Historic debuts: DeVonta Smith’s 71 yards are second-most in Eagles history by a player in his first NFL game. DeSean Jackson had 106 against the Rams in the 2008 opener. Smith’s six catches tied Jackson’s club record for most catches in an NFL debut.

Smith and Kenny Gainwell both scored touchdowns in their first NFL game, the first time two Eagles have done that in the same game. Only two other Eagles have scored TDs in their first game in the last 20 years — Tony Hunt against the Lions in 2007 and Terrell Watson against the Cowboys in 2017 (the only game he played for the Eagles). Huge names in Eagles history.

Smith and Gainwell are only the sixth and seventh Eagles rookies ever to score on opening day and the first in 28 years. The others were Ben Hawkins in 1970, Michael Haddix in 1983, Junior Tautalatasi in 1986, Keith Jackson in 1988 and Vaughn Hebron in 1993.

Smith’s 18-yard TD was the longest by an Eagle in his first NFL game since Willingboro’s Marvin Hargrove caught a 34-yarder from Cunningham against the Cards at the Vet in 1990.

A defensive first: This was the first time in 13 years and the first time on the road in 35 years that the Eagles did not allow a touchdown in a game where they didn’t force any turnovers. Last time it happened was in a 38-3 win over the Rams in the 2008 opener. Last time they did that on the road was in a 10-0 win over the Giants at Giants Stadium in 1976. It was only the sixth time they’ve ever done it.

It was also only the third time in the last 10 years the Eagles have pitched a second-half shutout on the road. They blanked the Cowboys in the second half of a 37-9 win at AT&T Stadium in 2017 and Washington in the second half of a 24-0 win at FedEx in 2018.

Miles of Miles: Miles Sanders had 113 scrimmage yards Sunday and became the fastest Eagle to reach 2,500 career scrimmage yards, doing it in 29 games — one game faster than LeSean McCoy. Sanders now has 2,504 career scrimmage yards.

Here are the 10 fastest Eagles to 2,500 scrimmage yards:

29 games — Miles Sanders

30 games — LeSean McCoy

34 games — DeSean Jackson

36 games — Wilbert Montgomery

39 games — Mike Quick

41 games — Tom Sullivan

42 games — Jordan Matthews

42 games — Duce Staley

42 games — Brian Westbrook

43 games — Jeremy Maclin

Sanders, who had trouble with drops last year and in training camp, caught all four passes thrown his way for 39 yards. That’s more receiving yards than he had in any game last year.

Garner and Gainwell: Gainwell’s 8-yard touchdown run was the second-longest ever by an Eagle in his first career game, the longest since Charlie Garner’s 28-yarder against the 49ers at Candlestick Park on opening day 1994, some 27 years ago.

His 37 rushing yards are the most by an Eagle in his first game since LeSean McCoy’s 46 — also on nine carries — on opening day 2009 in Carolina.

Gainwell’s 43 scrimmage yards are the most by an Eagle drafted in the fifth round or later in his first NFL game since ninth-round pick Mike Hogan had 44 at Dallas in 1976.

Sack machine: Javon Hargrave recorded his second two-sack game as an Eagle Sunday. He also had one against the Saints last year. He’s the only Eagles interior lineman with a two-sack game since Week 3 of 2018, when Fletcher Cox recorded the second of his career. Over the last 10 years, Cox and Hargrave are the only Eagles defensive tackles with two sacks in a game.

Hargrave is the first Eagles interior lineman with two-sack games in consecutive seasons since Corey Simon in 2001 and 2002.

Blowout city: The 26-point margin of victory was the Eagles’ largest since the 2017 NFC Championship Game, when they beat the Vikings by 31 points, 38-7. It was their largest road margin of victory since earlier in the Super Bowl season, when they beat the Cowboys 37-9 at AT&T.

It was also the largest margin of victory by an Eagles coach in his first game with the Eagles since 1964, when they beat the Giants 38-7 at Franklin Field in Joe Kuharich’s first game. But Kuharich had been a head coach before. The largest previous margin of victory by a rookie coach in his first game was 19 points. That was Doug Pederson in a 29-10 win over the Browns on opening day 2016.

The Eagles’ 32 points were their most in any game since a 34-17 win over the Giants at MetLife late in the 2019 season. Their high point total last year was 29 in a 38-29 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in October.

Doing it in both halves: The Eagles scored 15 points in the first half and 17 in the second half. It was the first time they’ve scored 15 points in both halves of a game since Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, when they scored 22 in the first half and 19 in the second half against the Patriots.

Then there were the penalties: We have to mention the penalties. The Eagles’ 14 penalties are 10th-most in franchise history, the most since they had 14 in Detroit in 2016, and match the most since they had 15 against the Giants in 2007.

Last time the Eagles committed 14 penalties on the road and won was 1992 in Seattle, when the Eagles committed 17 penalties for 191 yards in a 20-17 overtime win over the Seahawks at the Kingdome.