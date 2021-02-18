Eagles now own biggest dead cap hit in NFL history after trading Carson Wentz to Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s official. The Philadelphia Eagles have moved on from quarterback Carson Wentz, agreeing to trade the former No. 2 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

With the move, Wentz now owns the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history, per Over The Cap. He will cost the Eagles $33.8 million in dead money following the trade, which is bigger than the previous record held by Jared Goff ($22.2 million).

Trading Wentz after the new league year would have increased that dead-money hit to almost $44 million, so Howie Roseman had no choice but to make the move now.

Trading Wentz saves the Eagles $25.4 million in base salary that would have been paid in 2021 and $15 million in salary that would have become guaranteed in 2022.

Wentz has $25.4 million in full guarantees for 2021, which includes his $15.4 million base salary that became guaranteed last March.

The Colts are now on the hook for Wentz’s salary and a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year.

List

Making the case for the Eagles to double-dip at CB in the NFL Draft

Related

Eagles to trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for 3rd-round pick in 2021, conditional 2nd-round pick in 2022

NFL confirms salary cap floor of $180M, Eagles ranked 31st in cap space

Eagles have about $57M of their defensive salary cap tied to the defensive line

Report: Eagles to evaluate QB market, likely draft a QB at No. 6 overall once they trade Carson Wentz

Latest Stories