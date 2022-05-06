Are Eagles now favorites in NFC East? 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" discusses if the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorite team to win the NFC East. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles faced questions after the draft about not doing enough to help flesh out the offense around quarterback Justin Fields, but the team took a different approach when it came to their undrafted free agent signings. After drafting one wideout last week, the team signed five more receivers to the roster. [more]
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley is still among the top 50 players in NFL merchandise sales.
Philadelphia Eagles' biggest winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft
Penn State basketball's John Harrar is trying out this weekend for the Philadelphia Eagles. You read that right.
New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell wanted to be a part of the organization.
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base. Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that [more]
The #Chiefs have released six players from the 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp.
The Eagles, who acquired WR A.J. Brown, and draft-savvy Ravens among teams that seemed to take a step forward after big weekend in Las Vegas.
Former Patriots TE Steven Johnson's name was thrown to the public during Sonya and Dell Curry's divorce.
Geno Smith? Maybe Baker Mayfield? Gardner Minshew? Forget it. Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll made it clear that Drew Lock is the guy this year.
As biographer Alan Shipnuck writes, Barkley is one of the few people in the inner circles of both Phil and Tiger.
Robert Griffin III, who played his final two seasons in Baltimore with Greg Roman as his offensive coordinator and Marquise Brown as a teammate, says that Brown wanted out because of Roman. Griffin wrote today on Twitter that Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals during the first round of the NFL draft, didn’t think [more]
A survey of college coaches led to some interesting comments on the 2022 NFL draft. A trio of Browns selections were specifically mentioned:
Former Patriots running back Sony Michel reportedly is set to meet with two teams in free agency, including an AFC East foe.
A shift is underway on the Dallas offensive line, De Williams is pegged as a draft favorite, get to know Jake Ferguson, and Moose as a GM? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Finding one big thing to love about each of the Packers' 11 draft picks in 2022, from Quay Walker to Samori Toure.
Anyone doubting that Sergio García is preparing to join the rebel Saudi circuit has been put right by the Spaniard’s extraordinary rant at a referee that featured him shouting: “I can’t wait to leave this Tour.”
New cornerback Terrance Mitchell could be a standout this offseason, along with these five other defensive players.
The Packers think rookie WR Romeo Doubs can use a combination of athleticism size and a polished skill set to become a playmaker in Green Bay.