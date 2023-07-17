Eagles now have entire 2023 draft class under contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ entire 2023 draft class is under contract as training camp kicks off next week.

On Monday, the Eagles announced they officially signed fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo, who was the last member of the seven-man draft class still unsigned. The Eagles report to training camp on July 25.

As a reminder, here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ 2023 draft class:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

1-9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

1-30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

3-65: Tyler Steen, OG, Alabama

3-66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

4-105: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

6-188: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

7-249: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Here’s a look at Ringo’s estimated cap hits over his rookie contract, via OverTheCap:

2023: $955,231

2024: $1,120,231

2025: $1,235,231

2026: $1,350,231

OTC estimates the Eagles’ rookie pool for 2023 is just over $11 million and the Eagles will need about $5.8 million in cap space for it.

The Eagles weren’t supposed to have a fourth-round draft pick but they traded a future third-round pick to get up near the top of the round to select Ringo. The young Georgia cornerback garnered some first-round buzz but somehow lasted until the beginning of Day 3. The Eagles drafted him at pick No. 105 overall.

Advertisement

While the Eagles hope they won’t need Ringo to play a ton on defense as a rookie, drafting him bolstered their depth at cornerback behind starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Ringo, 21, has a ton of upside. He’s big and athletic and will have a chance to learn behind a couple of Pro Bowlers in Philly.

Ringo is also the fifth Georgia Bulldog the Eagles have drafted in the last two drafts, joining Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Carter and Smith.

“Man, I'm just overall thankful just to be able to get the opportunity to be on the team, let alone a team where all my friends are going to be on,” Ringo said shortly after getting drafted. “It's just a great position to be in and a great opportunity. I'm definitely going to seize my opportunity for sure.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube