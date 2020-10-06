Eagles can now have 7,500 fans at The Linc if the city of Philadelphia lifts restrictions

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that as of Friday outdoor sporting events in the state can now have fans at 15% capacity or up to a max of 7,500 just in time for the Eagles/Steelers game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The city of Philadelphia would have to agree for there to now be fans allowed at Lincoln Financial Field.

Gov. Wolf has amended coronavirus restrictions, so that as many as 7,500 fans could be allowed at Eagles or Steelers games. HOWEVER, the city’s restrictions would still stand in the way of the Eagles having fans at Lincoln Financial Field, for now. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 6, 2020





Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field are classified as private events, and not public events and yet “local authorities” still have the right to ban fans from the stadiums per Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy.