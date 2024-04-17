Eagles notch 14 runs against Riders

Apr. 16—An error in the fourth inning opened the doors for the Warner Eagles in their win over the Hulbert Riders.

WHS won the game 14-2 on Tuesday, April 16. The Eagles broke the 0-0 game open after an error from HHS first baseman Jake Botts for 3 runs.

Starting pitcher Ethan Thompson got through the first three innings without giving up a run. Everything changed in the bottom of the third inning for the Riders, though. At the plate, Thompson swung through a pitch ball off the hands after checking on him, and the junior was able to stay and play a full six innings.

Despite finishing the game, Thompson struggled with control in the top of the fourth inning on the mound. After hitting an Eagle batter, a wild pitch, and a passed ball, the Riders' error opened the door for the Eagles.

After the Eagles scored the 3 unearned runs, Thompson was pulled from the bump and finished the game in the infield.

With the Eagles up 3-0, Ethan Ellis led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to put the Riders on the board.

Although the Riders picked up a run, the Eagles found their footing in the top of the fifth inning, picking up a pair of runs.

Everything broke open for the Eagles in the sixth inning, when they picked up 9 runs. The Eagles picked up 9 hits in the inning and one hit-by-pitch.

HHS picked up another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double steal, but it wasn't enough. The loss gives the Riders their third loss in a row before the Bi-District Playoffs.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter