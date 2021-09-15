Eagles not worried about Kerryon Johnson providing 49ers edge

Sirianni not worried about ex-Eagle Johnson giving 49ers edge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers bolstered their running back room Tuesday when they signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad following Raheem Mostert's decision to have season-ending surgery.

Johnson spent training camp as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers' Week 2 opponent, but the Eagles waived him with an injury settlement in August.

While Johnson might know the Eagles' playbook, head coach Nick Sirianni isn't concerned about the veteran back providing the 49ers' an edge Sunday.

"My experience with that is he doesn’t know what the game plan is this week, right," Sirianni told reporters Wednesday. "He can go in there with a lot of different information, but that’s a lot of information to dissect. I know any time we’ve been in that scenario, and you start to talk to the guy about, 'What do you do here, what do you do here,' it becomes too much. It can become too much information."

The Eagles surprised many people in Week 1 by beating the Atlanta Falcons, a game in which Philadelphia controlled throughout. Meanwhile, the 49ers almost blew a 24-point lead against the Lions, narrowly escaping Detroit with a 41-33 win.

While San Francisco might not get much intel from its new running back, the 49ers will be relying on rookie quarterback Trey Lance to help them prepare to face Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Lance took the majority of scout team reps Wednesday, allowing the 49ers' defense to get a good look at the challenge it faces against a mobile signal-caller Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast