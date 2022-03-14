Eagles will not tender LB Alex Singleton making him an unrestricted free agent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Alex Singleton era appears to be over in Philadelphia, as Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles won’t tender the restricted free agent, making him free to sign elsewhere.

A former CFL star, singleton has logged over 262 tackles and 2 sacks over the past two seasons, but he’s been a liability against the pass and struggles to stop the run at the point of attack.

Philadelphia will feature T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker along with Haason Reddick and Davion Taylor as the likely choice at WILL.

List

NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars

List

Potential trade targets that could be available to the Eagles in a buyers market

Related

Eagles contract with Haason Reddick is a 3-year, $45 million deal

Eagles agree to deal with pass rusher Haason Reddick

NFL Free agency 2022: Eagles could have interest in Za’Darius Smith after his release from Packers

Eagles to face TE Zach Ertz in 2022 after he agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals

PFF list Marcus Maye as the perfect match for the Eagles in free agency

Jason Kelce announces he's returning to the Eagles for his 12th NFL season

Recommended Stories