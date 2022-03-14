Eagles will not tender LB Alex Singleton making him an unrestricted free agent
Eagles are not tendering two-time leading tackler LB Alex Singleton, per source. Singleton now will be a free agent when the market opens.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
The Alex Singleton era appears to be over in Philadelphia, as Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles won’t tender the restricted free agent, making him free to sign elsewhere.
A former CFL star, singleton has logged over 262 tackles and 2 sacks over the past two seasons, but he’s been a liability against the pass and struggles to stop the run at the point of attack.
Philadelphia will feature T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker along with Haason Reddick and Davion Taylor as the likely choice at WILL.
