The Eagles went into Week 16 needing to win one of their final three games to clinch the division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They go into Week 17 needing to win one of their final two games to accomplish that.

The Eagles close out with home games against the Saints and Giants.

Gardner Minshew had three of the team’s four turnovers in the 40-34 loss to the Cowboys, so that could push Jalen Hurts to try to return quicker than he otherwise would have with his sprained shoulder.

The Eagles aren’t ruling out Hurts playing this week.

“We’ll see. One day at a time here,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday, via video from the team. “You know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body read, and again with Jalen, his body deals different than yours and mine. He’s going to do everything that he can do to get himself healthy, and if he’s healthy, he’ll play.”

Eagles not ruling out Jalen Hurts for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk