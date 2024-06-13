Eagles will not be disciplined for potential tampering with free agent RB Saquon Barkley

After almost three months of investigations, the Philadelphia Eagles have been cleared by the NFL for potentially tampering with then free agent running back Saquon Barkley.

The league announced that there no was “sufficient evidence” to penalize Howie Roseman and the Eagles for what was described as a pre-free agency phone call between the two parties.

A statement from the NFL on the #Eagles:



After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated.… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024

During an interview in March, Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin made this statement about Saquon Barkley’s decision to sign with Philadelphia.

“He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch,” Franklin had said. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that that but also the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well. So just a really cool opportunity.”

Per NFL rules, front office personnel are only allowed to talk with players’ agents—not directly to players themselves—during the 52-hour “legal tampering” window.

Thanks to Franklin’s comments, the NFL decided to investigate any potential tampering with the former Giants running back before the start of free agency.

The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the #Eagles and #Falcons prior to the start of free agency, as is standard in such matters, per league source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024

The Eagles denied the tampering rumors, as a team spokesperson told Pro Football Talk that all communication happened through Barkley’s agent.

The NFL previously docked the Chiefs of a third-round pick for improper communication with former Eagles wideout Jeremy Maclin in 2016.

Barkley, 27, played six seasons for the Giants after being selected second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s agreed to a three-year, $37.7 million deal to join Philadelphia.

