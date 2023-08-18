Eagles’ Nolan Smith questionable to return vs. Browns after suffering shoulder injury

Glenn Erby
Nolan Smith plays the game with reckless abandon, sometimes leading to injury and the all-world linebacker getting banged up.

Smith missed time at Georgia due to injury and exited his first home preseason game with a shoulder injury.

Smith was active in the first half, logging one tackle, and countless other pressures. The Georgia boys have proven they can play, and Smith’s preseason is likely over.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire