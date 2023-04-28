Eagles get No. 66 pick from Cardinals after tampering investigation

Just minutes before the start of the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that the tampering investigation between the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles has been settled.

The investigation was centered on former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon ahead of him being hired as the Cardinals head coach. The settlement is that the Eagles send the No. 94 overall pick and a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for the Cardinals No. 66 pick this season.

Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources. Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft. pic.twitter.com/NTl49BleJE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

