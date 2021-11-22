Eagles' Nick Sirianni updates Jordan Howard, Davion Taylor injuries

Nick Sirianni updates Jordan Howard, Davion Taylor injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Looks like the Eagles dodged a bullet with Jordan Howard’s knee injury. They weren’t quite so lucky with Davion Taylor's.

Howard, who got hurt at the end of a seven-yard run in the third quarter Sunday, will likely miss the Eagles’ game against the Giants this weekend with a knee sprain but has a chance to play the following week against the Jets, head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday.

Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher with the Bears, spent the first half of this season on the practice squad but has rushed 51 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns over the last four weeks. His 5.4 average is 6th-highest in the NFL among running backs with at least 50 carries (and 9th-highest overall).

“Most likely he’ll be out this week, don’t know that for sure yet,” Sirianni said. “Has a chance to play next week.”

Howard’s injury means Miles Sanders – who returned Sunday after a three-game layoff with an ankle injury – and Boston Scott will likely be the primary ball carriers as the Eagles look to continue their dominating running attack. They’ve rushed for 870 yards the last four games, their most in any four-game stretch in 72 years. Sanders is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and Scott is at 4.8.

It also means rookie Kenny Gainwell could be active again after being inactive for the first time this year for the Saints game Sunday.

Taylor also suffered a knee sprain, his occurring in the middle of the first quarter on Tony Jones two-yard run. Taylor has played well the last six weeks after replacing Eric Wilson in the starting lineup, but he was dealing with a knee issue coming into the game.

“Most likely he’s going to be headed to I.R.,” Sirianni said.

Injured Reserve would sideline Taylor for a minimum of three games, which means he would be eligible to return for the Giants rematch at the Linc on Dec. 26.

Taylor missed the last month of last season as a rookie with a knee injury and was sidelined for much of training camp and early in the season with a calf injury.

Alex Singleton, who has the ability to play either inside or outside linebacker, would replace Taylor. Singleton played 58 snaps Sunday after Taylor got hurt, by far the most he’s played since being replaced in the starting lineup by T.J. Edwards.

Sirianni also said linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley, who hurt his shoulder Sunday, should be OK for the Giants this Sunday.

Bradley has only played 25 snaps on defense this year – all at the end of blowouts vs. the Falcons and Lions - but he’s been one of the Eagles’ top special teamers. The Rancocas Valley Regional High School graduate has played 222 special teams snaps, which trails only Andre Chachere (237) and Zech McPhearson (223).

