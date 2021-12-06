Eagles' Nick Sirianni updates Jason Kelce, Jordan Howard injuries

Nick Sirianni updates Jason Kelce, Jordan Howard injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s like the entire city of Philadelphia is in a state of shock when Jason Kelce leaves the field with an injury.

Life without Kelce is that hard to imagine.

Kelce, a four-time Pro Bowler, has played 118 consecutive games, the longest streak among all NFL interior linemen and 6th-longest streak of all position players. He last missed time in October of 2014 thanks to a sports hernia that sidelined him for four games.

But he was on and off the field with a knee injury in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium and then left the Jets game just before the two-minute warning with another knee injury.

Nick Sirianni didn’t have a lot of specifics on Kelce’s injury Monday, but he did say he’s optimistic that Kelce will be able to extend his streak to 119 games when the Eagles return from their bye to face Washington at the Linc on Dec. 19.

“Obviously, everybody holds their breath when something like that happens to Jason,” Sirianni said. “We got good, positive news back today on him today. I’m not going to put a timetable on anybody as you guys know, but we’re hopeful after the bye he’ll be ready to go.”

There isn’t one player the Eagles can afford to lose more than Kelce. Not just because he’s the best center in football but because Nate Herbig has struggled with penalties and bad snaps when he’s had to go in for Kelce.

If Kelce did have to miss time, it’s hard to image they could put Herbig back out there. Especially now that Jack Driscoll is out for the rest of the year and Herbig is the starting right guard. Left guard Isaac Seumalo can also play center, but he’s out for the year as well. They could move Landon Dickerson to center, but he’s playing so well at left guard you don’t want to mess that up. Other options are Brett Toth, recently re-signed to the 53, and Luke Juriga, who’s on the practice squad.

The news was also positive on Jordan Howard, who missed the last two games with a knee injury suffered in the win over the Saints. Howard is averaging 5.4 yards on 51 carries since being activated after starting the year on the practice squad.

“Again, I’m not going to put a timetable on anything, but we’re hopeful,” he said. “We know that his rehab is progressing and he’s doing better each day.”

Once again, Sirianni did not divulge anything on Brandon Brooks, who’s been on Injured Reserve since Sept. 21 with a pec strain suffered in the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

There hasn’t been any news whatsoever on Brooks sine he got hurt. The Eagles haven’t opened up his practice window even though he’s now missed 11 weeks.

“I’ll have more information after the bye week there with Brandon Brooks,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni also said corner Steve Nelson and Patrick Johnson, who both left the game with injuries Sunday, will be OK.

“Patrick and Steve, they should be good after the bye,” he said.

