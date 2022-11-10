Has Eagles’ Nick Sirianni thought about bringing Frank Reich aboard?

Has Sirianni thought about bringing Reich aboard? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After Frank Reich was fired by the Colts on Monday, the first thought many Eagles fans had was about the possibility of Nick Sirianni bringing Reich back to Philadelphia in some sort of advisory role.

Sirianni and Reich have worked together extensively before and have an incredibly close relationship.

So on Thursday, Sirianni was asked about the possibility of bringing Reich aboard.

“We’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet,” Sirianni said. “That’s not something that’s been … that happened when? Monday? My focus has been completely on Washington.

“Again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant whether he’s in the building or if he’s not in the building. I haven’t really even thought of that to be completely honest with you. We’re just really focused on today to get ready for Washington.”

Sirianni certainly didn’t shoot down the idea.

Reich has been a mentor figure for Sirianni for years. They worked together on the Chargers’ staff and again with the Colts. The only time from 2013-2021 they didn’t work together was when Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17, helping guide them to a Super Bowl win.

But after Reich was hired by the Colts to be their head coach in 2018, he hired Sirianni to be his offensive coordinator. Sirianni held that job for three seasons before taking the Eagles’ head coaching gig in 2021.

Even after Sirianni left Indianapolis to come to Philly, he and Reich remained extremely close. They talked often during Sirianni’s first season as a head coach and still have a very close relationship.

So you’d understand if Sirianni wasn’t thrilled to hear that Reich was fired after a 3-5-1 start to his fifth season at the helm.

“Obviously, I’m only concerned about what’s going on here. Trying to keep my eyes on the situation here and that’s being ready for Washington,” Sirianni said. “But, as you know what I think about Frank and how much I respect Frank as a person, how much I respect him as a football coach, you can probably imagine how I feel.”

Reich’s sudden availability is notable for the Eagles because of his relationship to Sirianni. But it’s also worth noting that Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has become a hot name as a potential head coaching candidate this coming offseason. And even though quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson appears ready for a promotion, Reich is very well-respected inside the NovaCare Complex.

Reich will turn 61 in December and could become a strong candidate to get another head coaching gig himself after this season. If not, Sirianni didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing him back to Philadelphia.

