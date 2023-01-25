Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snubbed in NFL Coach of the Year voting

Finalists for the 2022 Associated Press Coach of the Year are: #Giants Brian Daboll, #Jaguars Doug Pederson, #49ers Kyle Shanahan — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2023

The Associated Press started off Wednesday morning announcing award candidates and it was revealed that Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award.

Which HC will be named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year? 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/mw8KIvDrDt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

Even after leading his team to 14 wins and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was an obvious snub despite having his photo used in the press release and build-up.

Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record in his first season as head coach. Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson guided the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 9-8 record and an AFC South title in his first year with the team.

While Kyle Shanahan led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-4 mark, including 5-0 down the stretch with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

