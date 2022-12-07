Eagles’ Nick Sirianni responds to Odell Beckham Jr. speculation

Nick Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room.

As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning with this tweet from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

That’s hardly any kind of a definitive report, but it is a connected NFL reporter linking the Eagles to the biggest free agent on the market.

“Really happy with the room that we have,” Sirianni said. “One of the best wideout rooms … the best wideout room I’ve ever been a part of in the NFL. We’ve had some good ones and this is the best one we’ve had.”

The Eagles have five receivers on their 53-man roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Britain Covey and an 11-1 record behind the strength of a top offense and an MVP-candidate quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

“Everybody knows what A.J. and DeVonta are doing,” Sirianni said. “And then you have Quez, who is continuing to come on and continuing to make plays and continuing to be that big speed receiver that we need.

“And then you have Zach Pascal, who is very critical to a team, the type of play he brings. And then your fourth has to be a special teams contributor, which Zach is. And he’s got to be willing to do the dirty work and back up every single position, which he does and have a specialty role, which he does as well. And then your fifth guy better play special teams. And our fifth guy (Britain Covey) is our returner, who had his best game as a professional last week. I’m really excited about that room. I’ll leave it at that.”

After visiting with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys, the 30-year-old Beckham is back at home in Arizona weighing his options, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported.

Beckham is coming off an ACL tear suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in February. He has not played at all in 2022.

The No. 12 overall pick in 2014, Beckham began his career with three straight Pro Bowls and at least 1,300 yards in each of his first there seasons. Even in 2018 and 2019, he reached 1,000 yards. But in the last couple seasons, Beckham’s production has been underwhelming and now he’s six years removed from his last Pro Bowl.

