Eagles’ Nick Sirianni not in a rush to say if Ndamukong Suh will play vs. Colts

Sirianni not in a rush to divulge Ndamukong Suh plan

The Eagles have had a busy week in the wake of their first loss, adding a couple former Pro Bowlers to their defensive line.

The latest addition came on Thursday, when they agreed to terms with 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh.

While Linval Joseph, who was added on Wednesday, said he hoped to play against the Colts on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni was not in any sort of rush to divulge the plan upcoming with Suh.

In fairness, Sirianni did speak to reporters before Suh’s first practice with the team.

“We'll see how it goes,” Sirianni said. “We'll see where, you know, how quick it is till he's ready, all those different things. We have some time to work with them and teach him the defense and everything like that, but we'll see how that goes.

“We don't have to give any information on if he'll start this week, if he'll play this week. Probably not getting that from me, right. One, there's a little bit of an unknown; and two, I don't want the Colts to know anything.”

Will Suh be ready if called upon?

"That’s all up to the coaches," he said after practice. "I’m going to study my hardest. I got here late last night at 11. Went through physicals and just left my coach right now, studying some more. So back to the books tonight after I run through some stuff and I’ll go from there."

Both Joseph and Suh were not on teams this season and haven’t played since the end of 2021. So it’s been a while. They’ve both been staying in shape but there’s obviously a difference between civilian shape and NFL football shape.

Joseph on Thursday actually said he was more worried about next week, seeing how his body responds after potentially playing a game for the first time in many months.

Earlier this year, the Eagles added Robert Quinn and he was able to make his debut on a short week. But Quinn had been playing with the Bears all year before that. If Joseph and Suh play on Sunday, don’t expect huge roles. But there’s a good shot they’ll be able to suit up.

The big hurdle for both of these guys is learning a new playbook in just a few days. But that’s where their experience ought to help. Both players have been in the NFL since 2010 and have played at a high level.

“The fact that they have been on different defenses and different teams, and they have been forced to learn multiple defenses, that's huge, right, in the sense of these guys are professionals,” Sirianni said. “They have been in this a long time, and they know what it takes to get themselves ready, not only their bodies ready but their minds ready to go to go out there and rip it.”

